Climate change | UN Secretary-General to BBC: We are past if we focus on war and prices and not on climate change

António Guterres hopes to return climate change to the center of international attention.

Climate change the current direction must be changed, or else we are doomed, says the UN Secretary General António Guterres In an interview with the BBC.

According to Guterres, climate change has recently been sidelined due to, for example, inflation, Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the rise in energy and food prices. He hopes that the matter will be brought to the center of international discussion.

Guterres appeals to countries to invest in renewable energy. He emphasizes to the BBC that the most stupid thing would be to rely on fossil fuels, which have caused the climate catastrophe.