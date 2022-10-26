Brazil. Although one would think that the grandparents are the most fragile people that there is in the world, sometimes these beings that fill homes with love come to surprise their relatives doing maneuvers that few would believe possible at that age.

Such is the case of a grandmother who surprised millions of Internet users by making a gymnastics acrobatics known as split.

The shocking video was shared through the TikTok social network by the user @sandragomeseventos, who managed to film how a grandmother, apparently her relative, does a split, leaving those who were in the place speechless.

As expected, the elderly woman’s acrobatics also surprised Internet users, who reacted with various comments highlighting the lady’s strength and flexibility.

While other Internet users pointed out that the grandmother has more flexibility than some young people, because she did the maneuver without any apparent problem.

“I do that and I don’t get up in at least a month”, “I bend down and my back already hurts”, “I thought it was going to hurt”, were some of the comments.

It should be noted that a split is a gymnastic movement that consists of opening the legs in opposite directions, forming an angle of 180 or more degrees between them.