Image taken yesterday morning of the Churra soccer field from a small window on the side door of the enclosure, with the chain thrown. / GUILLERMO CARRION / AGM

Eight hundred and fifty-one days and nights, according to the computation of a neighbor, who patiently adds a digit to his particular count on his Twitter account. That is what the district of Churra has been waiting for the Murcia City Council to finish the work of adaptation and improvement of the municipal soccer field. Ten registered teams from different categories belonging to the Churra municipal school make use of these facilities.

“Parents, directors… the whole town really is on fire,” said the popular member of the Board, Pepa Cascales, who added that it was not only a field where the boys from the soccer school could train, for example, but it has also traditionally been used by the center for people with disabilities and the Carolina Codorníu school, both located very close.

The football school in the district has been losing enrollment (it reached 600), since, Cascales explained, the boys have to train in other fields in nearby districts, but they do so at available times, “which are not usually the top”. For this reason, “many parents have chosen to sign up for these other schools, and benefit from the schedules.”

The truth is that when looking through the doors of the closed area, at first glance one can see how the work is already finished, with its new green lawn installed, so the neighbors are even more surprised that it is still not open for use.

The reason must be found in the pending administrative procedures. According to sources from the Department of Sports, “the inauguration is scheduled for a few days, when the processing of the reception of the work is completed.” They are deadlines “that must be met,” they added. It has acted on 6,000 square meters and the award budget was 183,637 euros.

Other works



From the Department reported that the City Council invests more than 2.5 million euros in maintenance and improvement of municipal sports facilities, mainly in districts. To those already undertaken in the football fields of Los Ramos, Sangonera La Verde, Sangonera La Seca, Corvera and Churra, others will be added in the pavilions of Puente Tocinos, Los Garres and Príncipe de Asturias in Murcia, in the sports center of La Alberca, in the swimming pools of Murcia Parque and Puente Tocinos and in the football fields of Cabezo de Torres, El Puntal and El Palmar, as well as in six public schools in Llano de Brujas, La Alberca, Alquerías, La Ñora, Algezares and Sucina.

“With this we guarantee the practice of sports to many users, especially grassroots sports,” said the mayor, Pedro García Rex, for whom “it was urgent to intervene in these facilities, renovating and maintaining them.”