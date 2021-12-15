There is one week left for the most anticipated lottery draw of the year to be held in Spain. The Christmas Giveaway is held this December 22 and is the one that inaugurates a Christmas that this year will be atypical and different, the second with the coronavirus pandemic. However, the coronavirus cannot with the illusion of all those people who for several months have been buying lottery tickets in search of being happy.

The cost of each tenth is 20 euros, so playing several numbers can be a significant cost. Although, there are methods to increase the chances of obtaining a prize in the draw: it is, for example, the Peñas de la Lotería de Navidad.

What are they and how do they work?



This means that the different members of the peña share the spending of lottery tickets so that the cost of playing one number is not so high and thus being able to opt for the acquisition of several. Each participant receives a copy of the tenth that is at stake and there are agreed rules, which must be in writing and which will establish the number that is played, how much money for each member, who gets the original and what is the deadline for pay it and acquire it.

Commissions and payment of taxes

In some of these groups of people a commission is charged for management costs. This happens, above all, in those with a significant number of members. However, if it is a smaller club or friends, this commission is not usually charged.

What should be established as an important point is that each member shares the payment of taxes in case the tenth is awarded. In the event of the Christmas Jackpot being played, everyone should be liable for 20% of the prize., except for the first 40,000 euros that are exempt from taxes, as stated by law.