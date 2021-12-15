When she smiles, the sun immediately appears from behind the clouds. Haya Almhansie (21) from Burgh-Haamstede is usually as happy as can be. Her life is not easy though. Due to illness, the mentally disabled Haya currently weighs 170 kilos. Because it is very difficult to find suitable clothing for her, Lex Veenstra from Noordwelle has started an action for the young woman. Wanted: clothes in size 6 or 7 XXL. Fabrics and patterns are also welcome.

