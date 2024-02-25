A magnitude earthquake 5.8 shook the western Chinese region of Xinjiang No casualties or material damage have been reported so far.

This is the second earthquake recorded in the autonomous region in the last two days, after the 5.3 magnitude one that occurred this Saturday, which did not cause significant damage either.



The earthquake occurred at 00:14 local time (16:14 GMT on Saturday) and affected Akqi county, said the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter of the movement, eleven kilometers deep, was located at 41.15 degrees north latitude and 78.41 degrees east longitude, indicated the institution.

On January 23, Wushi county, in the same province and bordering Kyrgyzstan, suffered a 7.1 magnitude earthquake that left three dead and material damage, which was followed by another tremor, of magnitude 5.6, the 26 of January.

The fact that it was a sparsely populated area made it possible for the number of victims remained low despite the force of the tremors.

On December 18, at least 151 people lost their lives in a 6.2 magnitude earthquake that shook the provinces of Gansu and Qinghai, in northwest China, where it also left serious damage to infrastructure and more than 200,000 homes destroyed.

The tremor of December was the deadliest recorded in the Asian country since what happened in August 2014 in the southern province of Yunnan, which caused 617 deaths.

EFE

