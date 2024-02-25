A gentleman 74 years old he went to hospital due to a general malaise that was getting worse by the hour. The patient then fell into a strong state of confusion and when the doctors examined him, the bitter discovery of him. The discovery left everyone stunned, but what happened?

CT scan highlights the presence of the foreign body

Let's retrace together what happened to the poor gentleman in question, a fact that left the man's doctors and family members in disbelief.

74 year old ends up in hospital in a state of great confusion: the story

A man aged around 74 decided to contact Public Health when he noticed he was suffering from one confusional state Without precedents. The gentleman in question began to complain loudly malaise which got significantly worse within a few hours.

Liu Bayoan the Chinese doctor

We look like a healthy man who has never taken any particular therapies. He therefore underwent all the necessary checks to understand what could be the cause of all this. The doctors then conducted several tests and assessed how the confusion of the patient was getting worse really quickly and without apparent cause.

The diagnosis and the amazement of those present

Credits: Healthcare Information

The patient was then visited by many doctors and in the end they decided to subject him to one CT scan of the skull to highlight those signals that could have been responsible for the discomfort. However, what the machine highlighted surprised everyone.

The reports have in fact highlighted the presence of a very small one foreign body in one of the main arteries of the brain, the middle cerebral artery. This, described as the tip of a needle used for the discipline of acupuncture had therefore caused a small intracranial aneurysm, damaging a part of the artery, more precisely the one located behind the right eye.

Needle fragment found in patient's brain

The patient's family stated that the needle in question could have been in that area for at least 20 years, as the man had undergone these treatments in that period. Obviously, given the patient's condition, the doctors decided to operate it to remove this needle fragment, thus avoiding a worsening of your physical condition.

This is an exceptional wind as these needles should never break and above all a similar event could have caused a lot of damage much earlier than what happened. The surgery went well and the patient recovered immediately. The irony of fate, however, is not long in coming as it is the same deceased following one severe bacterial pneumonia contracted in hospital.