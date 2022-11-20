China announced on Sunday that it had recorded the first death from Covid-19 in six months, as it sought to stop the accelerating outbreak of the epidemic.
And on Sunday, local officials announced the death of an 87-year-old man in Beijing, and the national health authorities announced that 24,000 injuries had been recorded in the country in the past 24 hours.
On November 11, Beijing surprisingly announced a step that is the largest in the country in terms of easing restrictions to contain the Corona virus to date, including reducing the isolation period for travelers arriving from outside the country.
According to the official “CCTV” channel, the death was recorded on Saturday, the first announced since May, and it was caused by a Covid-19 infection whose symptoms were mild, but the patient’s health condition was exacerbated by a bacterial infection.
In Beijing, where it was announced that 621 had been registered on Sunday, isolation measures were imposed on residents who were ordered by the authorities to stay in their homes, while others were asked to remain in quarantine centers.
