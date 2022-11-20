The has finally arrived Black Friday 2022: the discounts are coming from many directions and we can see the most interesting offered through Amazon Italy. Now, for example, you can buy wireless headphones at a discount Sony WF-1000XM4device with active noise cancellation. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for the Sony WF-1000XM4 it is 280€. The discount in question cuts off much of the price, although these headphones hit a lower cost months ago. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless headphones they are equipped with a noise canceling system capable of actively managing external sounds. The audio, managed by gods 6mm drivers, is reproduced without distortion and with a rich bass range. The headphones in question can be paired with two devices at the same time, and the Precise Voice Pickup technology allows you to understand your voice clearly and precisely, so you can transmit it at its best.

