Board negotiations | Information from HS: Several tightening of the rules regarding strikes

According to HS data, earnings-related unemployment insurance is weakening but not shortening.

of HS according to the information, the strike rules will tighten significantly.

A preliminary agreement has been reached on the matter at Säätytalo, where the coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats are negotiating the program of the possible next government.

However, the agreement is preliminary, as some of the issues in the employment group are open, so basically everything is open. The group is supposed to finish its work on Monday.

According to HS’s information, restitution or strike fines resulting from, among other things, illegal strikes or employer lockouts are being raised. The increase is described as noticeable but not unreasonable.

A fine is a sanction imposed by the labor court for an illegal strike on an employer association, association or trade union.

A strike is illegal if it violates a valid collective agreement. During the contract, a labor peace is valid.

Support strikes rules are coming to limit the scope of support strikes in relation to the strike being supported.

The purpose is to prevent that in the future it would not be possible to stop Finland’s foreign trade by, for example, closing the ports because of some relatively minor dispute.

Support strike means a strike to show support to those who are on strike in another field or workplace. A support strike is a legal industrial action if, among other things, the union announces the strike in the agreed manner.

The final ones the changes are not yet known, as the changes regarding strikes will go to the so-called tripartite negotiations, in which representatives of the state, employees and employers participate.

However, it is intended to give clear tasks to the negotiators.

In practice, this means that the government will implement the strictures if the parties cannot come to an agreement on them.

of HS according to information, Säätytalo has reached a preliminary agreement that earnings-related unemployment insurance will be tightened in steps, but it will not be shortened as the coalition has demanded.

There are still different models in the details of merit-based pensions, the impact of which is currently being evaluated by the Ministry of Finance.

Grading means that the amount of earnings-related unemployment insurance decreases as unemployment lasts longer.

Earnings allowance is generally paid for a maximum of 300 or 400 days, if the unemployed person has been working for more than 3 years before the start of unemployment. If you have reached the age of 58 and have worked for at least 5 years in the last 20 years, you can receive daily earnings allowance for a maximum of 500 days.

Employment negotiations the most difficult issue is increasing local agreement. According to HS information, there was still no agreement on this on Friday morning.

According to HS’s information, local bargaining will be significantly freed up, but it is not known in what different ways.

Employers’ organizations have demanded that local bargaining must be possible even in companies that are not covered by a collective agreement.

Today, these so-called unorganized companies must apply the general binding terms of employment, but they do not have the right to agree otherwise than what is written in the terms and conditions.

Employers therefore demand that in the workplace, employees and employers can agree together in all companies, if they wish, also on salary and working time arrangements that deviate from the collective agreement and also on weaker ones.

According to the companies, this right should not be linked to whether the company has a trustee.

In particular, the requirement to negotiate weaker than collective agreements would be poison for the ay movement.

The general commitment important to the Ay movement would have a new definition if the collective agreement agreed by the unions was in practice only valid if nothing else was agreed locally.

According to HS’s information, the general obligation will remain, but it is not known whether it will have to be redefined.