Less and less until the start of the next edition of Temptation Island. The highly anticipated reality show in the summer months will see the first episode aired next June 26 in prime time on Canale 5 conducted, once again, by Philip Bisciglia.

Filming has recently begun at the Is Morus Relais resort in Santa Margherita di Pula, in the province of Cagliari. At the moment there is still a lot of mystery about the cast. According to what has emerged in recent weeks, there should be no VIP couples in the village this year, at least for this first edition. Then it is not clear whether there will be a second VIP edition in September.

What is circulating in these hours, however, is an indiscretion about a person who was called to be a tempter. It’s about Gianluca Costantinoa former Big Brother contestant, who was apparently fired at the last moment.

The reason for his exclusion is not clear but the fact that Costantino spoiled his participation on social media when no news on the reality show should have come out is probably to do with it.

It was announced Alexander Rosica on Instagram. “Resounding!!! The former gieffino Gianluca Costantino torpedoed at the last second by Temptation Island – we read on Rosica’s official Instagram page – While his colleagues left and the recordings began today, he was eliminated from the cast of tempters. The lawsuit that emerged from behind the scenes?!? Spoiling his entrance. Zero tolerance from the authors. What do you think ? Exclusive news” – he wrote.

Also Raffaella Mennoiaone of the authors of the reality show produced by Maria de Filippi’s company, said a few hours before the spoiler: “Spoilers before a TV show begins are solely for the writer’s benefit. To the total detriment of the protagonist”.

In short, Gianluca would have lost a good opportunity for visibility in this way.