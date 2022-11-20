The has finally arrived Black Friday 2022: the discounts are coming from many directions and we can see the most interesting offered through Amazon Italy. Now, for example, you can buy your smartphone at a discount Xiaomi 12T 5Gdevice equipped with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for the Xiaomi 12T 5G it is €599.90. The discount in question brings the new device to its all-time low. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

The Xiaomi 12T 5G, available in three colors (Silver, Cosmic Black and Blue) is a device equipped with a 108 MP camera, with a 5,000 mAh battery compatible with 120W HyperCharge and a 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display. The chipset instead is a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra.

Xiaomi 12T 5G

