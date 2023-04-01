In China this year they plan to hire more than 200,000 workersafter the Center for the Development of the Information Industry of the country carried out an investigation that determined that it will be necessary to attract more people to the chip industry.



If this does not happen, China will not be able to recover from the competition that the United States is exercising in technological and weapons development.

In the midst of this dispute over technological power, President Xi Jinping intends to become completely independent from foreign countries and start creating its own technology; however, this would be quite clear to the People’s Republic.

This is not China’s main concern, since it has enough money for technological development, however, said production would enter a war against time.

China intends to convert Hong Kong in a tech hub and international innovation that takes Sigapur as one of its main references. For this reason, the country needs to attract national and international workers for your project.

One of the strategies of this country to hire people to join their project is to start competing and, thus, offer twice the internationally stipulated minimum wage in the industry. For this reason, they are offering these positions to students who have recently graduated from engineering and who do not have experience.

It is known that people who are part of other careers are interested in these positions because of the good salary they are offering.

In addition, the Chinese government is partnering with universities to promote technological research and innovation, It seems that the educational system is not fully qualified on these issues.

An example of the operation of the plan of the Asian power is the Taiwanese company TSMC, which produces the most advanced lithographic nodes in the market, which accounts for 54% of it. The way you recruit your researchers is because It has highly advanced research centers within the main universities of the country. For example, a student in Taiwan completes a three-year postgraduate course in just three months.

