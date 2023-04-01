More than 600 people were injured in the US state of Arkansas due to two tornadoes

More than 600 people were injured due to two tornadoes that hit the US state of Arkansas on March 31. informs CBS channel.

It is noted that the main impact of the disaster fell on the central part of the state, in particular on the administrative center of Little Rock and its environs. Currently, data on the severity of the condition of the victims are being specified.

In connection with the incident, a state of emergency was introduced in the state, and the forces of the National Guard were also involved, the purpose of which is to help in the aftermath of a natural disaster. According to the channel, more than 70 thousand Americans were left without electricity.

Earlier it became known that in the US states of Mississippi and Alabama, at least 26 people died as a result of a devastating tornado. Wind gusts reached 129 kilometers per hour, rain and large hail hit the affected areas. Hundreds of buildings were destroyed, thousands of houses were left without electricity.