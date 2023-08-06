FT: China wants to participate in a new meeting to resolve the Ukrainian conflict

China expressed its readiness to participate in peace talks to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. On Sunday, August 6, with reference to the British edition of the Financial Times (FT), reports RIA News.

According to the publication, China has made it clear that it intends to participate in the next meeting to resolve the conflict. Representatives from 30 countries attended the first talks in Jeddah, including the US, UK, Poland, South Africa and the EU. There were no Russian representatives at the meeting, and Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador said that his country would not negotiate without Russia.

On August 6, it was reported that the Saudi authorities at the talks in Jeddah presented an alternative plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Its part is the integrity of Ukraine, a ceasefire on all fronts, the beginning of peace negotiations under the auspices of the UN, as well as the exchange of prisoners.

In addition, it became known that a new meeting on Ukraine could be held in one of the countries of the global South.