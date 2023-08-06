Whether Mercedes wins or not, Toto Wolff can no longer hit the table with his elbow.

For years we only knew Toto as the amiable big leader behind Mercedes’ success. The successful businessman was already very rich when he stormed F1 and became even richer in the sport. Toto is everywhere with his grasping fingers. He is the manager of several drivers. He is team principal and 30 percent owner of the Mercedes F1 team. He has shares in Aston Martin. And thanks to his wife Susie Wolff and past investments, he also has some links to Williams and Formula E.

However, when Toto lost for the first time at the end of 2021, we saw a different side to the manager. He became increasingly irritated, with an apotheosis in Abu Dhabi. There he became extremely angry with his BOSE headphones. The entire BOSE factory is reportedly still shaking to its foundations, so hard Toto threw the unit on his desk. BOSE is no longer a sponsor of Mercedes, but officially it was already planned that way.

For the time being, however, Toto must be a little more careful with such excesses. Better half Susie shares on Instagram image of Toto in the presence of son Jack. Toto has his arm in plaster. The injury is apparently the result of an exercise downhill mountain biking. On vacation, the best man apparently crashed with his bicycle. Those things are dangerous. Alonso and Stroll can relate to that. If your body and limbs are dear to you, you better get in the car. Like the residents of Parkrijk in Rijswijk-Buiten.

Apart from the mechanical damage, Toto is doing well. It is therefore expected that he will be fresh and fruity again in Zandvoort in three weeks. Although his headphones will hope that the strength in his arm has decreased somewhat…

This article Toto Wolff can no longer hit the table with his elbow appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#Toto #Wolff #longer #hit #table #elbow