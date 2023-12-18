You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth below the surface in Gansu province.
At least 86 people died in an earthquake that shook northwest China on Monday night, the official news agency reported. Xinhua.
The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth below the surface in the province of Gansu (northwest), where extensive damage was recorded.including collapsed houses according to the agency.
The tremor, of magnitude 5.9, according to the American Geophysical Institute (USGS), occurred at 3:59 p.m. GMT at a depth of ten kilometers.
The USGS had initially mentioned a magnitude of 6.
The epicenter of the quake was 100 kilometers southwest of the provincial capital, Lanzhou, and was followed by several aftershocks.
Parts of Gansu province and neighboring Qinghai province were affected, according to Xinhua, and many residents ran into the street.
Earthquakes are common in China. In August, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck the east of the country, leaving more than 20 people injured and causing dozens of buildings to collapse.
AFP
