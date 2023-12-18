The former Brazilian footballer Marcelinho Cariocaidol of Corinthians and who played for Valencia in Spain in 1997, was kidnapped and “rescued” hours later in São Paulo, his advisor Alessandra Zanchettà reported this Monday.

“I just received information from Marcelinho's lawyer that he has already been rescued. He is fine and on his way” to the police station, Zanchettà said on his Instagram profile.

Brazilian authorities reported Marcelinho missing this Monday after finding his abandoned vehicle in Itaquaquecetuba, a municipality in the metropolitan area of ​​São Paulo.

Two people were arrested this Monday for their alleged involvement in the case, which was taken over by the Anti-Kidnapping Department of the São Paulo Civil Police.

The last information about the whereabouts of the former midfielder was from Sunday night, when he attended a party organized at the Neo Química Arena stadium. In a video shared on his own Instagram account, he appeared next to the singer Thiaguinho, who performed at Corinthians' home. Since then, silence.

Shortly after learning of his disappearance, his advisor confirmed to local media that he was “in captivity”, but that “his integrity was preserved.”

According to his version of events, the alleged kidnappers asked him for a ransom of 30,000 reais ($6,100/5,600 euros), but they chose not to make any transfers and inform the Police about what happened.

In a video that has circulated on social networks and for which EFE has not been able to verify its authenticity, a man with the features of Marcelinho Carioca appears stating that at the concert he “got involved” with a married woman and that he was kidnapped by the her husband.

Infidelity?

“I was at a samba show and from there I left with a woman who is married, as I learned later, and the husband hit me, kidnapped me and took me away,” he was forced to say before the cameras.

“I confirm everything you said, I am married and my husband kidnapped him and kept him in captivity,” the woman accepted, at her side.

After having been missing, former footballer Marcelinho Carioca 🇧🇷reappeared in a video, where he says he was kidnapped by his lover's husband. Both were kidnapped after leaving a show at the Corinthians stadium.pic.twitter.com/r0XeSV0cFK — En Una Baldosa (@enunabaldosa) December 18, 2023

As a footballer, Marcelinho Carioca debuted in 1988 with Flamengo, later joined Corinthians and in 1997 he had a brief spell with Valencia. Excellent free kick taker, which is why he received the nickname “Angel's Foot”, he played four official matches with the Brazilian national team, with which he scored two goals.

He later returned to Corinthians to be one of the architects of the 2000 Club World Cup title. Before hanging up his boots, he also played for the Brazilians Santos, Vasco da Gama, Brasiliense, Santo André, the Japanese Gama Osaka in Japan, in the Saudi Al-Nassr and in the French Ajaccio. In 2010 he graduated as a journalist and entered politics. In 2015, as a substitute for deputy Márcio França, he briefly assumed a seat in the Chamber of Deputies when the incumbent resigned to contest the elections to the Government of São Paulo.

EFE

