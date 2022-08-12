Sohu reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces are taking away the status of hegemon in the sky near Alaska from the United States

Reconnaissance aircraft of the Aerospace Forces of Russia (VKS RF), located in the sky near Alaska, embarrassed the Pentagon, reported Chinese edition of Sohu.

The author writes that Washington often uses its aircraft to demonstrate power and “intimidate” the enemy at the borders of unfriendly states. According to the journalist, the hegemony of the US Air Force (Air Force) in the sky is coming to an end. Russia decided to take this status away from the United States, the author stressed.

The North American Air Defense Command (ADC) said on August 10 that a joint US-Canadian air defense system had detected two Russian aircraft near Alaska in the past two days.

The author is sure that Moscow will not be distracted by extraneous targets from the special operation to protect Donbass. According to him, this is the reason for the flight of reconnaissance aircraft near Alaska.

Earlier, the US Air Force “tightened up” due to the interception of a record number of Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft. The US military clarified that they are seeing an increase in Russian military activity in the Arctic.