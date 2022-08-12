Excelsior tops the league table for at least one day. The PhD student also survived the Vitesse storm and is therefore still without loss of points. The Rotterdam-squad recorded a 3-1 win. Purchase Reda Kharchouch grabbed the spotlight with two goals and an assist.

‘We are at the top’, it sounded amused from the stands in Rotterdam. With a selection that is far from in order and low expectations, Excelsior surprisingly has the full loot after two rounds. The home team thus equaled a club record: it meant the fourth consecutive victory in the Eredivisie, which so far only succeeded in 1984, 1985 and 2017.

The frenzied audience in the Van Donge en de Roo stadium, which was once again sold out in competition after three years, welcomed a new crowd favorite with the addition of Reda Kharchouch during the home comeback in the Eredivisie. Kharchouch eventually took his team to victory with two great striker goals.

The striker, who was taken over from Sparta, used his strong body to open the score and shortly afterwards beautifully lobed the second goal on the scoreboard, also because the VAR had given approval and had not found any offside. The Amsterdammer crowned his strong performance after the break by preparing Kenzo Goudmijn’s goal and thus giving his new team three points.

Just like last week against SC Cambuur, it was Vitesse that created the most opportunities. However, the Arnhem team kept coming up against goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel, who after half an hour alone had no answer to a bet from Vitesse striker Nikolai Baden Frederiksen. The Dane tapped the ball from the rebound into the empty goal.

Vitesse chased the equalizer after the interruption, but failed to break down Excelsior's erected wall. Thomas Buitink only thought he could score in the final phase, but the Vitesse substitute was given offside. To make matters worse, Vitesse also received a red card in the absolute final phase.

Singing and jumping, fans saw Excelsior book the second win of the season. It meant the best start to the season since 2016 for the Rotterdammers, who can watch the performances of the competition on a pink cloud and with a good dose of air.

