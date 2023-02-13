Monday, February 13, 2023
China also detects unknown objects in its airspace, according to media

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2023
in World
balloons

The United States recovered the first artifact (a Chinese balloon) at sea.



The number of sightings of these objects in the world increases.

Authorities in a city in eastern China said they had also detected “unknown objects” in national airspacereports the local press just days after the diplomatic crisis with the United States on account of the alleged spy balloons.

The Jimo District Maritime Development Office, in the city of Qingdao (east), reported on Sunday the sighting of several “unknown objects in the sky”picked up The Paper newspaper last night.

“Unknown objects have been detected near the coast of the town of Rizhao. The departments in charge are preparing to shoot them down,” the authorities alerted the fishermen who were fishing in the area by text message, according to the outlet.

So far, no information has been provided on the nature of the objects nor about its possible demolition.

Unverified videos circulating on Chinese social media show a row of bright spots in the sky over a coastal area.

The sighting comes after the United States recently shot down an unknown flying object over Alaska and shot down a balloon of Chinese origin that was allegedly used by Beijing for espionage tasks, a claim denied by China.

Canada also shot down an unknown flying object that violated the country’s airspace on Saturday.

EFE

