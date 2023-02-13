Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday February 13, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, monday 13 February 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the moon is favorable and the closer we get to March the better it will be in love. At work it would be better to take a break to reflect. If there are things that make you feel bad, stop doing them.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 13 February 2023), if you are in doubt between two people, in March you will have to make a choice. At work, try to avoid problems with colleagues and you will soon be able to turn your life around.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, Mercury is on your side so new acquaintances are favoured. At work there are many things to do and try to be careful with money. You’ve spent beyond your means lately and you’re paying the consequences.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, the horoscope invites you in love to clarify a misunderstanding and at work you feel at a standstill and you have to deal with somewhat false and unreliable colleagues. But don’t give up, you will soon recover.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 13 February 2023), Venus is in a neutral position but Mercury is starting an opposite transit so pay attention to words in love. News arrives at work for those who have been standing still for a while.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, in love, if there are things to resolve, wait at least half of the month. At work, wait until Thursday to ask for something more. It may be time to ask for a raise or at least some extra money, you deserve it.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Gemini: you can clarify any quarrels or misunderstandings.

