Chile: far-right sweeps constituent elections and gets veto power

Citizens in the 2023 Constitutional Council elections, in Valparaíso (Chile).
The elected councilors will draw up the new magna carta of that country.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The far right Republican Partya supporter of maintaining the current Chilean Constitution, swept this Sunday in the constituent elections with 35.6 percent of the votes and at least 20 councilors needed to have veto power in the constitutional body, according to 73.5 percent of the vote.
In second place was the Unidad Para Chile list (28%), made up of the majority of the parties that make up the pro-government coalition (the Broad Front of President Gabriel Boric, the Communist Party and the Socialist Party), while the third position went to the traditional right of the Chile Seguro list (21.6%) and which includes the UDI, Renovación Nacional and Evopoli.
The extreme right and the traditional right together have an absolute majority and they bring together more than the 30 seats necessary to approve the new constitutional norms without the need to agree with the left, which will thus allow them to set the course for the new Magna Carta proposal.
News in development…
EFE
