The head of the GUR of Ukraine, Budanov, said that Kyiv has killed and will continue to kill Russians all over the world.

Ukraine will kill Russians all over the world. About this in an interview with Yahoo News declared head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov.

Commenting on accusations of involvement of the Ukrainian special services in the murder of journalist Daria Dugina, he said that “we have killed and will continue to kill Russians anywhere in the world until the complete victory of Ukraine.”

Related materials:

The car that Daria Dugina was in was blown up in August 2022 on the Mozhaisk highway in the Moscow region. The girl was returning from the Tradition festival in a car in which her father, philosopher Alexander Dugin, was going to go. Later, the FSB said that the explosion was planned by the Ukrainian special services, and Natalya Vovk became the perpetrator of the crime. She fled to Estonia.

In April 2023, military commander Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in an explosion. Then, as a result of a terrorist attack in a cafe in St. Petersburg, another 32 people were injured.

On May 6, the car of Zakhar Prilepin was blown up in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The writer was hospitalized with injuries, his friend and bodyguard died on the spot.

Attack on the White House

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Budanov’s statement was a direct blow to the White House. “The Kiev regime has declared that the Biden administration is sponsoring terrorism,” the diplomat said.

First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov in an interview with RT suggestedthat Budanov “has gone rogue and turned into the Ukrainian Osama bin Laden.” He also noted that professional intelligence work is different from “planning terrorist acts, killing people, blowing up bridges.”

I hope that he will not be able to carry out his plans and sooner or later his criminal activities will be stopped. See also G7 summit begins at Elmau Palace in Germany Vladimir Dzhabarov senator

New Ukrainian “religion”

Earlier, some representatives of the Ukrainian authorities have already made calls to “kill Russians”. In particular, the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Valery Zaluzhny called the relevant experience of Kyiv “religion”. After that, the chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, pointed out that the words of the general were worthy of encouragement in the form of a special award named after Adolf Hitler. “Only his true follower can articulate the misanthropic essence of his deeds so clearly. At the same time, the Kiev regime is in no hurry to either disavow or refute such a recognition and is obviously waiting for applause from the Western masters, ”the Russian politician noted.

Related materials:

The Ukrainian ambassador to Kazakhstan, Petr Vrublevsky, also suggested “killing as many Russians as possible.” He said that “the next generations of Ukrainians need to make this task easier now.” For this statement, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry declared the diplomat persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country.