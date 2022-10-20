Friday, October 21, 2022
Chess | Accused of cheating, Hans Niemann demands compensation of one hundred million dollars

October 20, 2022
in World Europe
The cheating scandal in the chess world continues. The 19-year-old Hans Niemann, who is alleged to be a fraud, demands compensation of 100 million dollars from the accusers.

For cheating accused chess player Hans Niemann has raised a lawsuit among other things, the world chess champion Magnus Carlsen and chess site against Chess.com.

19-year-old Niemann is applied by the American magazine The of the Wall Street Journal According to (WSJ), he has been sued for as much as $100 million in damages for fraud allegations against him from Carlsen and others.

According to Niemann, Carlsen, Chess.com and other entities have tried to get him “blacklisted” in the chess world and have insulted him with accusations of cheating. According to Niemann, tournament organizers have started avoiding him because of the accusations.

Representatives of Chess.com and Carlsen did not comment on the lawsuit, according to the WSJ.

Niemann came to public attention when he defeated Norwegian chess superstar Magnus Carlsen in a tournament in early September. Immediately after the loss, Carlsen hinted at cheating.

At the beginning of October, the chess website Chess.com announced its research results, according to which Niemann would probably be repeatedly cheated in online games.

According to the investigation, Niemann probably cheated in more than a hundred online games, including several tournaments with cash prizes.

Niemann has admitted to cheating in online games twice, but denied cheating in face-to-face matches.

However, some of those following the Carlsen and Niemann case do not consider Chess.com impartial enough to conduct and publish research on Niemann’s games due to the fact that Chess.com is merging with the Play Magnus Group founded by Magnus Carlsen.


