Aborting in the United States is more expensive than ever, because in addition to traveling to neighboring states, working women have to take days off. That is why President Joe Biden promised this Thursday, in an interview that will be made public on numerous social networks on Sunday, that if his party wins the legislative elections on the 8th, he will not only support a federal fund to finance abortion for women who need, but rather “urge” companies to subsidize it and give them the necessary days off.

The president, who is campaigning for the Three Wise Men, given the disappointing result predicted by the Democratic Party polls, said so in an interview with NowThisNews, a medium that has accumulated more than 80 million followers thanks to the peculiar strategy of minimizing your own website to post your news on social media platforms like Tiktok, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram and Snapchat. That puts the average age of his followers below 35, like Daniel Mathisen, the medical student intern who asked him the key question.

“Of course, the answer is that I fully support it,” Biden replied without hesitation. “As president of the United States I will urge companies to do it, and many are already doing it.”

In the cradle of capitalism, public responsibility frequently shifts to the private sector, responsible for paying for health insurance for more than half the population. These types of benefits become an incentive to attract employees and, in these times, to retain them.