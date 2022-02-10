The Ukrainian National Guard has sent military troops to Pripyatone of the most radioactive of the world. This in order to train and prepare for the threat of an invasion by Russian military forces.

Pripyat is the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, which was evacuated in 1986 after a major nuclear disaster. Right now, this area is completely unpopulated, so the Ukrainian army found this ‘perfect’ place to conduct their training.

The tension of a possible attack arose from the displacement of more than 100 thousand Russian soldiers towards the border with Ukraine and sending staff to Belarus10 km to the north, in order to carry out joint maneuvers, as explained by ‘La Nación’.

The training consists of firing mortars, simulating sniper attacks in urban areas, dislodging armed attackers from buildings, and other practices that can be carried out “perfectly” in Pripyat.

Ukrainian troops training in high radiation areas.

According to a soldier identified as Litva, days before the training, several workers went to the area with meters to assess whether the land was suitable for training due to radioactive sources.

The soldier assured that the area is free of danger. He also said that Pripyat was the ideal terrain to simulate a urban warfare and being able to make real shots due to the absence of civilians.

The chances of an attack

Ukraine braces for Russian attack

The government of U.S He publicly warned of a Russian invasion from Belarus, since the presence of some 30,000 soldiers is estimated there.

However, Ukraine’s defense minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, publicly contradicted these claims, saying that even if there were more than 30,000 soldiers, they were insufficient to carry out an attack and that there was no reason to panic.

In addition, the minister also stated that the conditions of the terrain where the troops were located make an invasion impossible, in addition to the dangerous number of radiation to which they would be exposed if they wanted to enter Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.

“This area is very difficult to traverse. Forests, swamps, rivers, it is difficult to pass on foot, even more so with a tank,” Reznikov said at a press conference.

However, according to ‘Made for Minds’, the Russian government publicly denied planning an attack.

At the moment, the tension between these two nations continues and the alert of war is still present, which has the population worried.

Ukrainian military is on alert in case of Russian invasion In a thick military uniform and with a rifle on his shoulder, a Ukrainian border guard looks out over a snowy valley crossed by a barbed-wire fence: for Ukrainians, the border with Russia is synonymous with threat.

