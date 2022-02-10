If the incoming market has generated various perplexities in the fans, the renewal chapter continues instead quickly. After Calabria, Saelemaekers, Kjaer, Pioli and Gabbia, Hernandez’s is about to arrive. Another backbone of Milan that will come, for an indispensable extension considering the high attractiveness of the French left-back.

“Traffic” on site

–

In fact, today at Casa Milan it was not only the day of Botman’s agents, but also that of Theo’s representative, Manuel Garcia Quilon. Last details, last bureaucratic chores to attend to to prepare the defender’s signature. A signature that had been in the pipeline for some time, as was easily deducible from the statements of the person concerned and also from those of Maldini. The announcement is expected for tomorrow, Hernandez will extend until 2026 going up from the current salary from 1.5 million to 4.5 million plus bonuses.