Kazakhstan national team coach Cherchesov refused an interpreter at a press conference

Head coach of the Kazakhstan national team Stanislav Cherchesov boasted of his knowledge of the Kazakh language. He is quoted by Sport 24.

“I already understood what he said. I’m learning the language,” the Russian coach said after a translator at a press conference began to translate a question from a Kazakh journalist.

In June 2024, Cherchesov became involved in a scandal when he rudely responded to a journalist who asked a question in Kazakh. “Why are you addressing me like that? Can I answer you in Ossetian?” the 61-year-old specialist said.

Cherchesov’s appointment as head coach of the Kazakhstan national team was announced on June 3, 2024. The length of the contract and financial terms were not disclosed.

The specialist’s previous place of work was the Hungarian Ferencvaros, with whom he won the championship twice and took the national Cup. The coach left the club from Budapest in the summer of 2023. From 2016 to 2021, Cherchesov was the head coach of the Russian national team. With him, the team reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 home World Cup.