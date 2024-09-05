M5s, Grillo thunders: “In October you will have to choose which side to be on. Conte’s idea has nothing to do with the Movement”

Now the clash between Count and Grillo is no holds barred. The guarantor of the M5s has decided to show up in Rome without even notifying the leader of the Movement and in fact the former prime minister’s staff immediately covered their tracks: “We didn’t know of his arrival and no meetings with Conte are planned“. Grillo now he decided to say everything he thinks openly and his words, written in a long post on his blog, are certainly not sweet towards Conte. “On August 20 – Grillo writes – I published a post on my blog in which I asked for the safeguarding the symbol, the name and the rule of the second mandatefounding principles of the 5 Star Movement. Now, I further clarify what I had already intended to do with that post, unfortunately ignored by President Conte. Exercise the rights that the Statute recognizes to me as Guarantor, i.e. custodian of the fundamental values ​​of the political action of the 5 Star Movement”.

“And therefore, according to what is stated in article 12, letter a) number 2, I reiterate – continues Grillo – that there are some essential elements of the 5 Star Movement which must remain so that the Movement can still call itself such: the name, the symbol and the rule of two mandates. It is now as clear as day: in October – Grillo continues addressing the members – you will find yourself at a crossroadsforced to choose between two opposing visions of what the 5 Star Movement should be. The first is of a politics that comes from belowand not from professional politiciansthe second is that of Giuseppe Conte. To date it does not seem to me that a work of renewal is being carried out, but rather a work of demolition, to build something totally newThat has nothing to do with the 5 Star Movement“. I add – concludes Grillo – that it is true that no one should fear a community that discussesbut not even those who decide on blocked lists and deadly embraces without discussing it with the community.”