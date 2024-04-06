by VALERIO BARRETTA

Suzuka, the results of the Qualifying

1st row 1. Max Verstappen 1:28.197

Red Bull 2. Sergio Perez 1:28.263

Red Bull 2nd row 3. Lando Norris 1:28.489

McLaren 4. Carlos Sainz 1:28.682

Ferrari 3rd row 5. Fernando Alonso 1:28.686

Aston Martin 6. Oscar Piastri 1:28.760

McLaren 4th row 7. Lewis Hamilton 1:28.766

Mercedes 8. Charles Leclerc 1:28.786

Ferrari 5th row 9. George Russell 1:29.008

Mercedes 10. Yuki Tsunoda 1:29.413

RB 6th row 11. Daniel Ricciardo 1:29.472

RB 12. Nico Hülkenberg 1:29.494

Haas 7th row 13. Valtteri Bottas 1:29.593

Kick Sauber 14. Alex Albon 1:29.714

Williams 8th row 15. Esteban Ocon 1:29.816

Alpine 16. Lance Stroll 1:30.024

Aston Martin 9th row 17. Pierre Gasly 1:30.119

Alpine 18. Kevin Magnussen 1:30.131

Haas 10th row 19. Logan Sargeant 1:30.139

Williams 20. Guanyu Zhou 1:30.143

Kick Sauber

Suzuka, the Qualifying Chronicle

At Suzuka, on the Red Bull and at least on the flying lap, Max Verstappen it seems unbeatable. The curves of the Japanese track enhance the qualities of the RB20 and the Dutchman, who won the fourth pole position in the first four races: no one better than him in 2000, you have to bother Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen and Nigel Mansell to find something Better.

The program

F1 returns to the track tomorrow morning, with the fourth Grand Prix of the season scheduled for 7am.