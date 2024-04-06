by VALERIO BARRETTA
Suzuka, the results of the Qualifying
|1st row
|1. Max Verstappen 1:28.197
Red Bull
|2. Sergio Perez 1:28.263
Red Bull
|2nd row
|3. Lando Norris 1:28.489
McLaren
|4. Carlos Sainz 1:28.682
Ferrari
|3rd row
|5. Fernando Alonso 1:28.686
Aston Martin
|6. Oscar Piastri 1:28.760
McLaren
|4th row
|7. Lewis Hamilton 1:28.766
Mercedes
|8. Charles Leclerc 1:28.786
Ferrari
|5th row
|9. George Russell 1:29.008
Mercedes
|10. Yuki Tsunoda 1:29.413
RB
|6th row
|11. Daniel Ricciardo 1:29.472
RB
|12. Nico Hülkenberg 1:29.494
Haas
|7th row
|13. Valtteri Bottas 1:29.593
Kick Sauber
|14. Alex Albon 1:29.714
Williams
|8th row
|15. Esteban Ocon 1:29.816
Alpine
|16. Lance Stroll 1:30.024
Aston Martin
|9th row
|17. Pierre Gasly 1:30.119
Alpine
|18. Kevin Magnussen 1:30.131
Haas
|10th row
|19. Logan Sargeant 1:30.139
Williams
|20. Guanyu Zhou 1:30.143
Kick Sauber
Suzuka, the Qualifying Chronicle
At Suzuka, on the Red Bull and at least on the flying lap, Max Verstappen it seems unbeatable. The curves of the Japanese track enhance the qualities of the RB20 and the Dutchman, who won the fourth pole position in the first four races: no one better than him in 2000, you have to bother Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen and Nigel Mansell to find something Better.
Suzuka, live coverage of Qualifying
