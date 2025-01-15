OpenAI has expanded the capabilities of ChatGPT, now allowing users to manage reminders and to-dos directly from the platform. This functionality is available in Plus, Pro and Team subscriptions, and is expected to be extended to the free version soon.

Tasks in ChatGPT allow users to organize their activities more efficiently by specifying what they need and when they need it. Would you like a daily summary of relevant news at 8am? A reminder to go running three times a week? A weather report? Let it tell you when a friend’s birthday is, when to pay the bills or when you should water your plants? Or maybe you prefer to receive a motivational phrase to start the day with energy? ChatGPT can now take care of all of these activities, whether through one-time or recurring tasks, helping you stay in control of your time and goals.

To activate this feature, subscribers must select “GPT-4 with scheduled tasks” in the ChatGPT model selector. From that point, simply write what you need ChatGPT to do and when it should do it. Additionally, the system can proactively suggest tasks based on the context of your conversations, but these suggestions will only be activated with the user’s explicit approval, ensuring full control over scheduled functions.

How to use the new tasks and reminders feature in ChatGPT:

Select the right model: In the ChatGPT model selector, choose “GPT-4o with scheduled tasks” to access this functionality.

Set reminders and tasks: Tell ChatGPT your needs, such as “Remind me when my passport expires” or “Every Friday, give me a weekend plan based on my location and the weather forecast.” Artificial intelligence will be in charge of scheduling these actions and sending you notifications at the right time.

Manage your tasks: Access the “Tasks” section in the web version of ChatGPT to review, edit or delete scheduled tasks and reminders. Note that, for now, you can have up to ten active tasks simultaneously.

This integration turns ChatGPT into a more complete personal assistant, making it easier to organize your daily activities and improving your productivity.

All tasks can be easily managed from the chat threads or through the new “Tasks” section (available exclusively in the web version), accessible from the profile menu. This allows you to modify or cancel configured tasks intuitively. Once completed, notifications will alert users across web, desktop, and mobile platforms. Currently, there is a limit of 10 active tasks that can run simultaneously.

OpenAI has not confirmed whether this functionality will be available to free users, suggesting that “Tasks” could remain a premium feature intended to justify ChatGPT’s subscription costs, which are currently offered at $20 and $200 monthly tiers.

Although the ability to schedule tasks is common in digital assistants, this functionality represents a significant change in ChatGPT. Until now, AI was limited to responding to immediate requests in real time. With the introduction of Tasks, OpenAI expands ChatGPT’s reach beyond conversation into more advanced virtual assistant features.