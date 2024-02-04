Reader's Opinion | Keeping Eastern Finland vibrant is in the interest of the whole country

A fair regional policy and a well-thought-out security policy are a matter for the entire nation.

Eastern Even small villages in Finland were pulsating with life even in the 1970s. Now many windows are covered with gray boards. The store and its pharmacy are closed, as is the gas station. The village school is closed and empty. The puck trough is only used as a snow dump when there are not enough users. The young people already left after studies and work. Elderly people left alone heat their dilapidated huts with wood and listen intently to the news about the closing of the Russian border. Scare.

Fear is caused not only by the threat of war, but also by the feeling of being unnecessary, lonely and a burden.

Small villages the impoverishment in Kainuu, North Karelia and North Savo seems to be still expanding to the entire area of ​​eastern Finland. In speeches and political promises, settling the whole of Finland is considered important. It's loose talk: reality and the political policies regarding Eastern Finland show it. The most recent example of this is the recent policy regarding growth centers, where even Kuopio – not to mention Joensuu and Kajaani – is left to Mope's part, if at all. The ministers are running away from their responsibility regarding the policy, and the MPs in our own region are amazed. How did this happen?

Social policies have for a long time only accelerated the impoverishment of the whole of Eastern Finland. For example, the reduction of bus and train connections – especially cross-country traffic and night trains – and flight schedules, the deteriorating condition of the road network, the cessation of traffic on the Saimaa Canal and the closing of the Kontiolahti garrison show that the parliament and Southern Finland do not believe in Eastern Finland. Evidently, the euro has been the most effective consultant here as well, when the social, cultural and existential values ​​of the people here are tried to be trampled under the turf of Patvinsuo. It is also bad for the security of our country.

“ What is needed is new enthusiasm, commitment and working together.

Fortunately, you can still breathe in Eastern Finland and here you can enjoy pure nature, culture, hospitality and hope for the future. The University of Eastern Finland, universities of applied sciences and successful business activities create mental space and faith in the future. Music and other cultural activities, our press, folk churches, as well as meritorious third sector operators keep faith in life, coping and value discussion on display. The scale extends from individual responsibility to global ethics. Hope is not lost yet.

Here the situation requires new enthusiasm, getting on with things, working together and a common action strategy. A fair regional policy and a well-thought-out security policy are a matter for the entire nation. That's why we appeal to all Finns – including you “train passengers” – and especially Eastern Finnish MPs, provincial leaders, city managers, cultural influencers, university staff, educational institutions, churches, defense forces and social and health care personnel. Together and with good self-esteem, let's put Eastern Finland back on the map of our country. The sun still rises from the east!

Reijo E. Heinonen

professor emeritus, University of Eastern Finland

Paavo Pelkonen

university rector, emeritus, Joensuu

Wille Riekkinen

bishop emeritus, Kuopio

