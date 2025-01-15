The Iris Award from the Academy of Television for Best Reporter relapsed this Tuesday in the journalist Almudena Ariza by Telediario La 1 de TVE (La 1 de TVE).

His daughter picked him up, as Ariza was traveling to Israel in the middle of his coverage of the conflict with Palestine. Thus, Paula Carbajo was the one who took care of going on stage.

The first thing Paula did, at her mother’s direction, was to dedicate the award to Vicente Gilanother of the nominees and recently deceased. But later, Paula made an emotional speech about her mother.

“She has a very demanding job that involves putting aside her own needs and I remember family situations and moments with her when they suddenly called her ‘there is an earthquake, there is a tsunami’ and she had to pack her bags and leave. I would get frustrated and in the end she would always respond with ‘I have to be there’. It is a phrase that I understood over the years that it is what gives her life and is her purpose. I want to reclaim her role as a mother,” said Paula, who works in a well-known studio as Product Designer.

“They ask me what it’s like to have a mother like her. We don’t have a common mother-daughter relationship because of the distance, because we are always surrounded by constant danger, but still, between all the earthquakes, tsunamis, catastrophes and wars that I have always had, called she has picked up the phone and we talk at least once a day. Answering the question of what it is like to have a mother like that, it is a gift“added the journalist’s daughter, who ended with “thank you mom, I love you and I am proud of you.”

The next day his mother, reporter Almudena Ariza, responded on Twitter uploading the video of the speech and responding to his daughter.

“Last night the TV Academy awarded me the Iris Award for Best Reporter, a recognition that fills me with gratitude“Ariza first said.

“But what made this moment truly special was my daughter Paula’s speech when she picked it up. Listen to it until the end and you will understand why today I feel like the proudest and happiest mother. of the world,” the journalist stated with love.