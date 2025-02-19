Unfortunately, the only connector included is a USB-C cable. Yes laptop It only has USB-A ports, you will need an adapter for $ 9. Another problem is plastic construction: it is a portable hard drive, not an indestructible hard drive. If you worry that you break in your bag, get a padded case.

Other economic hard discs

Kingston XS1000 of 2 TB for $ 120: This little unit is the smallest of this guide. Like the crucial x6, its housing is mainly plastic, but has resisted life in my bag. Although it is not as robust as the options padded below, it is strong enough for most things. It is also fast. Kingston states that it reaches 1050 Mbps. I have never achieved it, but I usually reach 800 Mbps, and some older laptops approach 600 Mbps, which is very good. The unit is attacked a bit with large files (MP4, for example), so it is not the best for professional videographers, but for everyone else, it is a solid and a bit cheaper option.

The best for photographers

Scott Gilbertson

X9 Pro SSD

The crucial X9 pro perfect speed, portability and price to become one of the best units for photographers who want to make backup copies on the ground. These units are tiny, approximately half the size of a card deck, and weigh only 1.3 ounces. (38 grams). They connect to almost everything. I tried the X9 Pro in Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS and I never had problems with any of them. Regarding the speed, the X9 Pro offers symmetric reading and writing speeds of 1050 Mbps. Actually I obtained upper speeds, up to 1110 Mbps in reading and 1100 Mbps in writing. This places the X9 pro at the head of the speed of portable units.

I have been testing the X9 Pro for several months, and although I cannot talk about the long -term survival rate, I have been testing the Crucial X6 and X8 units for more than two years without problems. There is also the X10 Pro unit (180 dollars), which offers even greater speeds if a PC compatible with USB 2×2 is available. (Intel’s last chips admit this specification, but Apple no, so it makes no sense to buy the X10 Pro if you have a Mac). I do not have a PC compatible with USB 2×2 to do exhaustive tests, but at least I had the opportunity to try it and the X10 Pro fulfilled its promise of 2100 Mbps (I reached 2050 Mbps). Yes hardware He supports it, the X10 pr is worth it.

The best unit to take anywhere

Courtesy: OWC

I send pro elektron ssd

If you need a unit that endures life in a backpack or in the camera bag, which is wet or that supports falls on hard surfaces, the OWC units are your best option. It is difficult to choose a winner here because there are many solid options, but OWC’s Elektron unit exceeded the others in the reference tests. I also like that the unit can be changed inside the aluminum housing (it is easy to unravel), which means that in two years you can buy a faster SSD unit and place it in the resistant Elektron housing.

Other excellent resistant SSD units

SSD Sabrent Rocket Nano unit of 1 TB for $ 120: I really like it. It is smaller and slightly faster than the OWC, but has two inconveniences. The first is that it can be heated. If you try to work with him in the lap, it can be uncomfortable. The other problem is that sometimes the PC takes to recognize it. I could not find a pattern for this; Sometimes it appeared immediately, and other times it took a couple of minutes. If these things do not bother you, this unit is small, cheaper and includes a padded rubber case.

The best padded unit

Scott Gilbertson

Rugged SSD

The previous portable units are a good solution for those who need to make backs on the ground, such as photographers and videographers. But if you want an extra level of comfort, this Lacie padded unit has long been one of the favorites of travelers. Lacie manufactures both a SSD version and a traditional version with rotating disk drive. If the speed is not a problem, such as making night backs, the cheapest rotating disk drive makes more sense. If you have to make a backup in the middle of a photographic session or in a similar situation in which the backup has to be fast, what you need is the SSD version.

Other large storage options

SSD Samsung T7 Shield unit of 2 TB for $ 160: It is not as padded as Lacie resistant units, but it is cheaper and offers almost the same speed. It has an IP65 classification, which means that nothing happens in the rain and is protected against dust and sand. Line T7 stands out for its integrated security functions, such as encryption based on hardwarebut unlike the Touch model, the Shield has no fingerprint reader. Even so, if you don’t need the complete padding protection of Lacie and wants to save some money, T7 Shield is a good option.

Best Unit for Games

Courtesy: Western Digital

P40 Gaming Drive

Take this category with caution. Most of the units in this category are perfect to play (you just have to choose the fastest you can afford). That said, the new P40 of Western Digital has very beautiful RGB lights at the bottom, if you like it. In my tests, that did not seem to affect energy consumption.

As for speed, my tests were irregular. This unit is capable of reaching speeds that far exceed the Samsung T7, but on other occasions it seemed to get stuck (at least in comparative tests). In the real use, the bottleneck that I found was a certain delay in the transfer of large amounts of data. This can be an inconvenience for some, but because of its price, it is still a solid option.

The best empty unit

Courtesy: Western Digital

WD Black SN770

If you want to install a larger SSD unit on your laptopthe only thing you need is a basic unit, which is usually cheaper than the units with a case mentioned above. The first thing you should find out is what unit your PC uses. Check the manufacturer’s documentation to find out. In my experience, the most common factor is M.2 2280, which is the long and thin unit of the previous image. The most compact laptops can use the M.2 2242 design, similar but short. Again, check your PC to confirm the unit you need before buying it. There are a lot of them in the market, and I have not yet had time to try many, but so far, of the half dozen I have tried, the WD Black series of Western Digital has stood out for its speed, and does not heat up much.

SN 770 m.2 2280 reached 5100 Mbps speeds in my tests, which is very fast. If you perform many tasks that require intensive use of the unit, such as video edition or games, this unit is worth it. The largest version is 2 TB, but the price is reasonable taking into account the speed increase. I have been using it as a main unit for several months and it seems quick enough for everything I do, including the 5st 5.2K video sequences edition and the compilation of software. My favorite part? It generates very little heat. My former Dell XPS 13 used to heat too much to use it without something between him and my lap. Now don’t heat up until I start exporting video, but it cools quickly as soon as it ends.

A luxury update

SSD Western Digital Sn850x of 2 TB for 101 dollars: This unit is so fast that I had to repeat the tests because I did not believe the first result. Western Digital states that it reaches reading speeds of up to 7300 Mbps and, in the reference tests, the results of this unit were very close. To make the most of the speed, you will need a system that admits the SSD PCIE 4.0 standard, but it is a great unit if you want to update a game system, be it a PC or your PlayStation.

How do we try external hard drives

To test these units, I have first subjected them to a set of comparative evaluation tools. In Windows, I use Crystaldiskmark to measure sequential and random reading/writing speeds. In macOS, I do the same with Blackmagic Disk Speed ​​Test, and in Linux, I use Kdiskmark (and soil reformat the Exfat album to ext4). I execute the tests six times and then take out the average. In addition to the reference points, I have two folders to test the real world speeds. I transfer a 25 folder Gigabytes of MP3 files, and then a folder with three files that together have a size of 25 Gigabytes.

Once the tests have been performed, I use the unit in everyday tasks: Edito files directly from it (starting from it in the case of units without battery), I make night backs, I put it in the camera bag, and so on. All these data, together with the price, the form of form, the portability and other functions (if it offers encryption, etc.), they serve to decide which is the best album.

Tips for buying a hard drive

Choosing the right hard drive is reduced to balance three aspects: speed, size and price. If you are going to make night backs, the speed probably does not matter. Choose the cheapest unit you can find, to some extent. Hard discs are not eternal, but some last more than others. I suggest you stay with known brands and good reputation, such as Seagate, Western Digital, Samsung and those that appear here. This is partly based on experience and partly in the data on units failures that Backblaze has been publishing for years. Backblaze checks large amounts of hard drives to make back your customer’s data, and it is worth reading your report. The conclusion is simple: stay with the names you know.

What are the most reliable brands of external hard drives?

It is difficult to answer this question, since it depends on many factors. But if we are guided by the Backblaze statistics report by 2023, the best brands are Toshiba, Seagate, Western Digital and Hitachi. The units with the best current performance seem to be the SSD of 6 and 8 TB of Seagate. Taking this into account, if you were building a storage system connected to the network (NAS), it would use the hard drive seagate exos of 8 TB. However, after that, failures, especially among SSDs, seem quite random.

What is better, SSD or HDD?

It depends on what you are doing. If you need quick data transfer speeds, the best is a solid state unit (SSD). If you have to store or back up large amounts of data, the cheapest option is a rotating unit (hybrid hard or HDD disk). If you are videographer, you need both: open the wallet. In general, SSD units are the best option if you can afford it.

If the speed exceeds at the price, the best are the solid state units. SSD not only have an advantage in speed. They also lack mobile pieces, which means that they will better endure the blows and falls of life in a travel bag than the rotating units. The disadvantage is that they can wear faster. Each writing operation in an SSD (that is, when something is saved in it) slightly degrades the individual NAND cells that make up the unit, which wears it somewhat faster than a rotating unit. The speed depends on the use that is given. That said, I have several SSD units that are over five years old and I have used them for daily backups during all that time. None of them have had a problem.