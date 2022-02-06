By Kate Holton

LONDON (Reuters) – Prince Charles on Sunday thanked his mother, Queen Elizabeth, for making public his wish for his wife Camilla to become queen consort as soon as he becomes king, the day of the monarch’s 70th anniversary. .

The request – a blessing that should eliminate the need for further discussion of royal titles – is a contrast to times past, when Camilla was vilified in the British press for being pivotal to the end of Charles’ marriage to his first wife, the late Princess. Diana.

The 95-year-old queen said it was her “sincere wish” that when the day came, Camilla would be recognized as queen consort.

Charles gave his answer on Sunday as he commanded tributes from world and religious leaders to the monarch, who now surpasses a milestone never reached by any of her predecessors in nearly 1,000 years in a line that stretches back to the Norman King William I and the conquest of England. , at 1066.

“We are deeply aware of the honor represented by my mother’s wish,” Charles said in a statement.

“As we seek together to serve and support your majesty and the people of our communities, my dear wife has been my constant support.”

The longtime loving couple made their marriage official in 2005, allowing Camilla to gradually assume a more prominent role. With the current title of Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla is a popular member of the royal family and regularly appears at official functions alongside the Queen, Charles and their son William and his wife Kate.

Princess Diana, mother of Princes William and Harry, died in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

Charles presided over the ceremony that featured tributes from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the White House, the Archbishop of Canterbury and other politicians.

“Over the past 70 years, she has strengthened the bonds of friendship, shared ideals and faith in democracy that forever unite our countries,” the White House said on behalf of Biden.

The celebration comes after difficult cases for the monarchy, with allegations of sexual abuse that his son, Prince Andrew, faces in the US, which he has denied, and allegations of racism in the royal house of Prince Harry and wife Meghan.

Elizabeth became Queen of the United Kingdom and more than a dozen other kingdoms, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, at the age of 25, following the death of her father King George VI in February 1952 in Kenya. on a tour.

When she took over, Josef Stalin, Mao Zedong and Harry Truman led the Soviet Union, China and the US respectively, while Winston Churchill was the British Prime Minister.

The queen continued to carry out her official duties normally into her 90s, but has been seen far less regularly after she spent a night in hospital in October for an unreported illness and was told to rest.

((Translation by the São Paulo Newsroom))

REUTERS AAP

