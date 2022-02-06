Although the circuit of Tsukuba it is not particularly equipped with long straights capable of giving space to the most powerful cars, it is a fast track capable of bringing out the agility of the cars. Perhaps it is for this reason, rather than the quantity of horses, rather than one Toyota GR Yaris modified managed to beat the lap record signed by a Nissan GT-R Nismo.

The Yaris was able to complete a lap of the circuit, which became famous in Italy thanks to Gran Turismoin 58.573 seconds, which is 0.788 seconds less than the official time recorded by the GT-R Nismo. The small record on the Toyota little plague was immortalized thanks to a video posted on Youtube.

There aren’t many details about the modifications to the Yaris, but based on some information published on the Time Attack page, the car would have 355 horsepower available, around eighty more than the ‘base’ GR Yaris. The tires would also have been different, 265 mm compared to the standard 225 mm ones, with a substantially slick tread. With more grip and an engine pushed to the maximum, the already tight Yaris turned out to be even more devilishly fast.

To the advantage of the Toyota, compared to the Nissan beaten on time, there is the weight, a good 500 kilos less. Obviously, the handling issue must also be considered, but we doubt that Nissan had a problem in this sense, given that the professional driving the GT-R Nismo, at the time of the official lap time, was Tsugio Matsuda, multiple winner in the Super GT and in Formula Nippon.

It would be interesting to check the performance of this modified GR Yaris on other longer circuits, to understand how close a small sedan can get to a car like the GT-R Nismo. In highly competitive Japan, there may be someone who can rise to the challenge.