The 8th game of the World Chess Championship in Singapore offered a true thriller with changing fortunes. From the early opening, challenger Gukesh fought for the initiative in an original way. After a mistake by Ding, he achieved a promising advantage with a bold pawn advance, only to give it away again after a mistaken knight move in an extremely complicated position. In the following phase, Ding acted brilliantly and secured an advantage with a series of strong moves. Gukesh was only able to stay afloat with extreme difficulty, but when the time control was reached, Ding offered to repeat the move despite the objective advantage. As in previous games, this is an indication that his self-confidence has not yet been fully restored. Conversely, his challenger showed maximum courage by boldly rejecting the offer of a draw in order to continue the game at full risk. At the very end of the adventure there was a nice tactical development that resulted in a clear draw.