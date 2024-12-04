Neither cinnamon nor lemon: the typical Alicante ingredient that improves the recipe for homemade mantecados

If there is a time of year when sweets appear on every table at any time without (almost) anyone offering any resistance, it is Christmas. Peladillas, mantecados and Polvorones, yemas, alfajores, roscones, marzipan and nougat, in their most classic or innovative versions, spend little time in the drawer or pantry, and it is difficult not to fall into the temptation of treating yourself.

One of the most popular is mantecado: cinnamon and sesame, cocoa, coconut or lemon. Delicately wrapped with tissue or paraffin paper, they fill Christmas candy trays with color. For weeks now we have been able to buy them in neighborhood stores, supermarkets and some stalls in the weekly markets. But if you are a lover of this sweet, don’t miss the opportunity to try making them at home. It is not complicated at all and the result is spectacular.

In addition to cinnamon and lemon, we are going to reveal to you what other ingredient is essential for this recipe to have a special touch and give it the perfect texture and creaminess to enjoy your mantecados properly. It is the almond, a very seasonal dry fruit in autumn and winter. It is usually harvested between the months of July and September and is already stored so that it can be enjoyed the rest of the year.

Almonds are used in many Christmas desserts and are a typical ingredient in traditional Alicante nougats and mantecados, such as the delicious Jijona nougat -the ‘soft’- or the wafer-covered Alicante nougat cake -the ‘hard’-, which It is prepared with toasted almonds and honey.





To make the traditional Alicante mantecado at home we will need pastry flour, lard, icing sugar (ground), cinnamon and almonds. If you like it, you can give it a subtle touch with orange blossom water – widely used in Arabic desserts – or nutmeg.

We are going to explain how to make shortbread with this classic recipe, but then we are going to give you another option for vegans or people who do not consume gluten. If you find yourself in one of those two groups but you love shortbread, don’t worry, we are going to explain how to prepare your suitable option at home.

Almond butter, classic recipe

To make about thirty shortbreads we will need: 500 grams of special pastry flour, 250 grams of lard and the same amount of icing sugar, and 125 grams of almonds, peeled and raw. To sprinkle on top of the shortbreads we will prepare some more icing sugar and cinnamon. You will also have to get a rolling pin, and paper to wrap shortbreads so you can distribute them among family and friends.

The first thing we are going to do is toast both the flour – not everyone toasts it – and the almonds. We are going to toast the flour in the oven, distribute it well on the tray and stir it from time to time. It will take at least thirty minutes. Then, we will leave the tray out of the oven until the flour cools completely.

In a frying pan, we do the same but with the almonds until we see that they acquire a toasted tone but be careful not to burn them. Just as we have done with the flour, once toasted we have to let it cool completely. Next, we are going to crush them. This process is very important because the final texture of the dried fruit will influence the result of the shortening. There are those who like it to be completely ground, and those who prefer small identifiable pieces to remain. You can use a food processor for this step or do it manually with a mortar.

We have to mix the lard well with the icing sugar. If we are going to add cinnamon or some other ingredient to give it flavor, it is the right time. Once everything is well integrated, add the almonds and the sifted flour. And we knead well, by hand or with a mixer. The dough should not be dry.

Let’s put paper film up and down the dough and spread it well with the rolling pin so that it is flat. With a pastry cutter mold of about 4 centimeters we extract our shortbreads, when we have a few we put the dough together again and roll it out with the rolling pin until it runs out.

Now, we place the shortbreads on a baking tray lined with parchment paper or a reusable silicone mat and we are going to place it in the refrigerator for at least an hour so that they cool completely. With the oven preheated to 180ºC for about 10 minutes, we put the tray in and bake them. In about 20 minutes they will be ready. But keep an eye on the process to prevent them from getting burned.

If you see that they are starting to crack on the surface, take them out immediately because it is proof that they are starting to overcook. Once we have taken them out and they have cooled, we sprinkle icing sugar and wrap them in tissue paper.





Vegan and gluten-free version

To make some exquisite vegan and gluten-free shortbreads we are going to replace the pastry flour with buckwheat or rice flour, about 50 grams of ground almonds, 80 ml of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), three tablespoons of date syrup or double the number of dates, a pinch of salt, the zest of a lemon and to decorate we can use icing sugar, sesame seeds or cinnamon.

In this recipe we will mix the flour with the ground almonds and to remove any moisture we may have, we toast them lightly in a pan. If we do not have date syrup, we hydrate our dates with a little water and pit them to crush until we obtain a paste that we will add to the flour once it has cooled completely, along with the EVOO, a pinch of salt, the lemon zest and cinnamon to taste.

Now we are going to leave the entire mixture in the refrigerator to cool. The next step will be to shape our shortbreads. We can make balls and then crush them. You have to be very careful so that they do not fall apart. If you want to decorate them with sesame seeds, you must first give them a thin layer of EVOO.

With the oven preheated to 180ºC, we place them on a tray and leave them for between 15 and 20 minutes without losing sight of them. They bake very quickly. Now you just have to let them cool before you can start tasting them. If you have not added sesame seeds, once they are cold you can sprinkle cinnamon or icing sugar on top and cover them with tissue paper.