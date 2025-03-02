03/02/2025



Updated at 7:12 p.m.





New episode of Youth violence in Valladolid. Again with white weapons in between and again with two rival Latin bands involved. Trinitarios and Dominican Don’t Play (DDP) They starred this week a new brawl that ended one of them at the hospital and another three detainees and already in provisional prison. Everything also coinciding with the sentence that condemned Amador, a member of the DDP seven years and six months in prison for attempted homicide about Cristian, of the opposite group, in January 2024 in a locker in the capital of Pisuerga and the theft of four skatecs that were at the door of the premises.

This time, the events occurred on the night of February 22. Then, Jun young was injured by a white weapon. Presented wounds on the side and had to be transferred to the University Clinical Hospital. They had three stabs, two on the side and one on the shoulder. Required Surgical intervention.

The agents located the boy on Doncellas street. Next to him, four others who narrated that they had just been attacked when they were at the intersection of López Gómez streets with sanctuary. According to its version, without a word, four people -Ter men and a woman– They were abandoned. They carried white weapons of about seven centimeters.

At the time of the attack, some could flee, but one of them was achieved by the group. Fell to the ground and began to Provide kicks and punches. He told the police, he did not even realize that he had received the stabs until he saw the blood.









With that data, the National Police began investigation. Fruit of the investigations managed to determine which aggressors and attacked They belonged to two violent youth bands rivals: the first, the aggressors on this occasion, members of the trinitarians; the second, attacked, of the DDP.

“Fully” identified the three men who starred in the aggression -were those who carried the weapons -, as they have announced from the National Police, were arrested this last Friday, February 28, as alleged perpetrators of a Homicide crime in attempted degree.

On the morning of this Sunday they have gone to court, which has decreed their entry into prison of the three young people of the Latin youth band.