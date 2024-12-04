

Kelechi Iheanacho It is being one of the great disappointments at the individual level of the Seville this campaign. The Nigerian striker arrived at the club last summer after leaving his relationship with Leicester City concluded and signed for two seasons with the Nervionenses, opting in principle to be able to compete for Isaac. However, neither of them have managed to score a goal to date, with 15 matches already held. Kelechi Iheanacho despite this, Yes, he has managed to score a goal in the Copa del Reya tournament in which Sevilla will now compete again this Thursday.

Author of a double in Las Rozas, García Pimienta has barely given him a title Since then and last Monday the footballer had a little anger for being left without playing when he was ready on the sidelines to take the field. The Catalan coach in the press conference prior to the duel against Olot tomorrow, Thursday, reflected on the striker’s situation: “He was about to leave, but Lokonga had a little discomfort and Agoumé left. He is training very well, he has not played more because I considered that Isaac is fine. Tomorrow he will participate, “If you look at his resume you see that he is a great player, but in no case are we considering anything (about a possible exit).”

Sevilla, due to the poor scoring data that its forwards have this season, will seek to sign a striker in the winter transfer market. Víctor Orta and the sports management, however, prioritize signing a winger.