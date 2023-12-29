In the midst of an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, Haiti is plunged into chaos due to an escalation of violence and gang domination.

With nearly 5.2 million people, almost half the population, in need of humanitarian assistance, Gang violence has already displaced 200,000 residents and left 3,960 dead, 1,432 injured and more than 2,900 kidnapped so far this year.

According to France24, The capital, Port-au-Prince, is 80 percent controlled by gangsrevealing their violence causing fires, murders and human rights violations.

More than 530 people have died in gang violence in Haiti this year. Photo: RICARDO PIERRIN. AFP

This crisis is especially affecting children and women, with 1.6 million of them living in areas under the control of criminal gangs. Migration became an option for many Haitians, with more than 100,000 people going illegally to the United States in 2023there are solutions such as the parole program and Temporary Protected Status.

On the other hand, the border tension with the Dominican Republic, which comes from a conflict over water, closed all borders, and on the international sideincluding the deployment of a Kenyan-led multinational force, is also stymied by legal and financial challenges.

Haiti faces a storm, and the international community can intensify efforts to address the crisis and provide assistance to a population immersed in chaos.

