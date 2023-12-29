Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/29/2023 – 15:36

The Civil Police of Goiás said this Friday, 29, that they found the purchase invoice for the substance allegedly used by lawyer Amanda Partata Mortoza, 31, to poison her ex-father-in-law and his mother. Leonardo Pereira Alves, aged 58, and Luzia Tereza Alves, aged 86, died on December 17 in Goiânia shortly after consuming a cake containing the substance. The defense informed that it will only speak before the Court.

The invoice is dated December 8, a week before Amanda went to her ex-boyfriend Leonardo Filho's parents' house to have breakfast with her family. The document was presented at a press conference.

Based on images from security cameras at the hotel where Amanda was staying and the emporium where she purchased the products, the delegate responsible for the case, Carlos Alfama, retraced all of Amanda's steps from the day she arrived in Goiânia. The images show her receiving the box containing the product around 11:20 am on the 16th in a cardboard box.

After Amanda's arrest, which occurred on the 21st, the app driver who took the package to Amanda from Itumbiara, where she lives and which is around 200 km from the capital, to Goiânia, got in touch and stated that the box was of a chemical and pharmaceutical products industry and that the invoice was attached. The police will not disclose the name of the company for security reasons, according to the chief.

Following the loss of Amanda's tax secrecy, the police arrived at the invoice for the product found both in the cake pots and on the bodies of the two victims. The police will also not disclose which substance was used.

Police present evidence that Amanda threatened her ex-boyfriend

The police also presented evidence that it was Amanda who threatened her ex-boyfriend and his family using fake profiles on social media, through messages and calls. This investigation was already advanced because Leonardo Filho had already reported such threats, after blocking more than one hundred phone numbers.

According to the investigation, Amanda created two fake profiles on Instagram and a VoIP number, a technology that allows voice transmission via IP, registered in the name of her brother, but which would be linked to the lawyer's email, to make the threats.

According to the police, Amanda “lied to the victim that she was also being stalked and threatened, and this situation is not valid”.

In addition to threatening her ex-boyfriend, Amanda made calls to Leonardo Filho's contacts as if she were him, using VoIP technology to “mask the original number”, and also sent messages about a report of sexual harassment that had been committed by her ex. -boyfriend.

At the press conference, delegate Carlos Alfama also stated that complaints received by the police after Amanda's arrest are being investigated. According to him, the lawyer will answer for the crime of double qualified homicide and attempted murder because Luzia Tereza's husband, João Alves, 81 years old, refused the cakes because he had diabetes.

In a statement, the lawyers working in Amanda's defense, Carlos Macedo and Rodrigo Lustosa, informed that they only spoke out in the procedural documents.