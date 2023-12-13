Although according to the weather forecasts It was expected that this winter in the United States will present colder temperatures, the chances of states experiencing snowfall during Christmas have decreased and only some will be able to enjoy a white landscape on December 25.

Although there has been no shortage of rain and low temperatures, something that has attracted attention this winter for Americans is that on this occasion cold air has not been experienced as normally happens in the season. In fact, according to the Forecast Center Foxthe meteorological winter that runs from December 1 to February 29 has been quite mild and so far there are no signs of Arctic air masses affecting the country.

The above means that many areas where snowfall was expected will not see this phenomenon soon, since as expected, only in 18 percent of the states of the American Union there will be a white Christmas which, according to the parameters of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), occurs when there is at least two centimeters of snow on the ground on December 25.

The exceptions, according to weather forecasts, Where snowfall will occur in the coming days include the Sierra Nevada of California and the San Juan Mountains in Colorado and New Mexicowhich is good news for those who enjoy winter sports.

Warm temperatures will ruin the White Christmas for many Americans

According to experts Temperatures will not get below freezing in most of the US. In fact, according to the long-term outlook of the Climate Prediction Center According to NOAA, most of the country will experience warmer than average temperatures over the next few weeks.

Although storms are expected to occur, there will be no sub-zero temperatures, which will reduce the chances of heavy snowfall. Thus, the streak without snow It will continue in the northeast, where they have not experienced this phenomenon for almost two years. That includes New York City where a new record of 667 days without snow has been set, surpassing the previous record of 383 in 1998.

Although winters in the northeastern states are usually very cold with significant snowfall, it seems residents will have to resign themselves, because this time it won't happen.