Taking a trip is always a reason for joy, especially if you are going to fulfill your dream of visiting the city of your dreams. However, beyond the excitement that this adventure can produce, there are also too many things to organize before leaving home. In the rush and euphoria of the moment it is quite common to forget some of the items that we plan to put in the suitcase.

Some of them are dispensable and can be purchased at the destination, but there are others that are essential. This is the case of tickets or identity documents, without which it is impossible to board a plane. A setback that no one wants to experience firsthand and that can cause them to lose the trip of their dreams. Therefore, although there are situations that are inevitable, it is possible to be prepared to solve them as quickly as possible.

The former stewardess and content creator known on TikTok @azul_mistico has shared a video in which she explains what you should put in your luggage when going on a trip. “There is one thing that you should always carry that you probably never thought of and that is a passport photo,” she points out.

The reason why it is advisable to include a photo in your suitcase is because of the possible problems that may arise with identification documents. “Imagine that you have booked the trip of your life and when you arrive at the airport you find that your passport does not have the validity you need, it has been stolen, you have lost it or it has even been torn,” he says.

In these cases, before panic sets in, there are airports, “like Barajas”, where there are police stations where they will issue you an emergency passport on the spot. Also if this happens while in a foreign country, it is possible to correct this problem by going to “the consulate or an embassy.” And to get a new passport they may ask you for a passport photo. “You already know that it's getting harder to find photo booths, so bringing this can be the difference between you being able to catch that flight or not,” he says.