The Colombian reality show is back this Tuesday and tonight you will be able to see the teams in action Beta and Omega, teams that seek to stay in the competition and avoid the dreaded elimination from the program.

How to watch the 2024 Challenge in Colombia?

Check out the channels where you can WATCH LIVE the 2024 Challenge this Tuesday, August 6, on episode 80:

Through the channel TV snail

Streaming platform Snail Play.

What is Challenge XX and what is it about?

Desafío XX is a new installment of the famous Colombian reality show produced by Caracol Televisión. In it, four houses with challengers face weekly tests and eliminations, until the most resilient man and woman are found.

What time to watch the 2024 Challenge LIVE?

The challenge It can be watched from 8 pm and you will be able to find out who the winners of the program will be.