Fight in cyberspace! Danna Paola became the center of attention on the internet during the last hours, but not precisely because of something notable, but because of a fact that was harshly rejected by Internet users in Mexico and the world. The singer was involved in a controversy after changing the username of all her social networks and not succeed in X (formerly Twitter). Find out here what happened to the artist of Mexican origin and why she is classified as a bad influence.

What happened to Danna Paola and why is she a trend on X (formerly Twitter)?

After having announced a change in its name when it went from being Danna Paola simply Danna, the Mexican celebrity changed her username on the platforms; However, she could not do the same in x, since there was an Internet user using that pseudonym. In this way, Danna Paola expressed her situation in her broadcast channel on WhatsApp; She asked her followers to contact this person so that he stops calling himself that on social networks and assured that the owner of @danna asked her for $400,000 to do so.

“I'm going to tell you something very nice that we have been fighting, but everything happened very quickly, My name has been disputed on what is now Twitterthe lady who has the account as @Danna, and I have not been able to fight her, because she already saw that my username is @Danna everywhere, and she wants 400,000 dollars,” she exclaimed through audios on WhatsApp.

Danna Paola changed her username on all social networks. Photo: Danna Paola / Facebook / Instagram / YouTube

“So We have to make a plan, something we have to achieve, because the lady doesn't want to and I'm not going to pay her.…so, I say that we make a plot, that he give it to us, because it is my name, and the lady, well, what is her Twitter? I say let's make a plan, because we're not making it,” she continued saying to her more than 110,000 followers on this channel.

Why is Danna Paola accused of promoting cyberbullying?

What happened with Danna Paola gained great relevance after the reactions of its fans became popular, which did not take long to appear on the X profile of the user named Danna to threaten and insult her in order to intimidate her so that she stops calling herself that on the internet. The owner of the account claimed to feel harassed by these people, she did not hesitate to upload the messages she received and changed the privacy of her profile.

User Danna on X changed her profile to private due to the harassment she received. Photo: X / Danna

Likewise, this person claimed to have had this name since the creation of Twitterin 2006, and also detailed that at no time did he want to ask $400,000 from Danna Paola for stopping using his nickname; On the contrary, she mentioned the high figure to the singer's team so that they would not continue to insist on her request, considering that it was an unpayable sum for just one username.

What did Danna Paola say after being 'canceled' on social networks?

The singer and actress spoke out on the internet after being described as inciting harassment. She appeared to ask her followers to stop having negative and hateful comments towards the woman who owns her name. Additionally, he sent her a message to apologize for what happened.

“@danna I am very sorry for what is happening with this situation, and the attacks they have received from my fans, I have never incited hatred, and I will never be in favor of hate, I never imagined that this would get out of control. The last thing I want is to cause you problems, I just shared with my fans that the amount you were asking for a username seemed ridiculous to me, but don't worry,” he posted on X.

Danna Paola spoke on X (formerly Twitter). Photo: X / Danna Paola

Likewise, on his channel WhatsAppwhere it all began, talked about what happened and He described the event as something 'screwed' that happened to him. On the other hand, he asserted that the name change on social networks went beyond just a whim, since it was very important for his career as an artist.

Danna Paola accused of promoting hatred on social networks

The singer received strong criticism for wanting to have the arroba of @danna and she was even accused of encouraging hatred among her followers. Many Internet users joked about what happened and had funny comments when they assured that Danna Paola an account must have been created in X (formerly Twitter) during 2006, when he was barely 11 years old and a path was opening up in the artistic field.