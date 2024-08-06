Here are all the details of the bad weather on the Peninsula

Bad weather is expected for tomorrow in various areas of the Peninsula. For this reason, the Department of Civil Protection, in collaboration with the regions affected by the noticeshave been working to activate the usual protection systems at the local level. A new weather warning has been published on the official website regarding a detailed list of locations.

The adverse conditions relating to tomorrow, Wednesday 7 August, have triggered various weather alerts. In detail, the yellow alert for thunderstorms and hydrogeological risk will affect the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, in Trentino-Alto Adige, as well as large areas of Piedmont and Lombardy.

The yellow alert for the Autonomous Province of Bolzano and for large areas of Piedmont and Lombardy, signals an ordinary criticality due to storms and hydrogeological risk.

In detail, bad weather has been reported to be arriving for: LombardyCentral-Western Low Plain, Eastern High Plain, Central Plain, Eastern Lakes and Prealps, Pavia Apennines, Eastern Low Plain, Central-Eastern Low Plain, Western Low Plain, Milan Hydraulic Node; Piedmont:. Turin Plain and Hills, Cuneo Plain, Belbo and Bormida, Tanaro Valley, Northern Plain; Trentino Alto AdigeAutonomous Province of Bolzano. Ordinary criticality for hydrogeological risk with yellow alert was reported for the only Trentino Alto AdigeAutonomous Province of Bolzano.

It is expected for tomorrow sunny weather in the Center-South, with occasional temporary cloudiness on the mountains in the afternoon. There could be brief and isolated thunderstorms on the central Apennines and on the Sicilian mountains, without however reaching very significant amounts of rain.

In the North, however, a phase of instability. High possibility of showers and thunderstorms between Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto and Emilia. In the afternoon, scattered phenomena are expected on the Alps, Prealps and areas of the Plain. The evening will be marked by more persistent bad weather, with even intense thunderstorms. Maximum temperatures will tend to increase slightly, especially in the Center-South; in the North, however, a drop in temperatures will be recorded.