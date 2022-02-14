Carolyn Smith she receives a moving letter from her husband during her stay at Verissimo. A romantic moment that confirmed the great love that man feels for the wonderful choreographer.

A true, sincere and loyal love that he has decided to express in front of all the viewers of Canale 5 to demonstrate how much he is romantically linked to her. The last few weeks for Carolyn have been really complicated because she had to stop her chemotherapy due to a health problem.

Despite this Tino he never stopped being close to her, giving her all the courage and determination that distinguishes her. At the beginning of her illness, her husband continued to suffer from her health condition but it was she who gave him a positive word and tore him a sweet smile.

Interviewed in Silvia Toffanin’s studio a very true, the famous choreographer received an unexpected gift. In fact, her beloved Tino of her decided to write her a long love letter in view of Valentine’s Day and to remind her of the strong feeling that binds them.

Carolyn Smith, her husband’s moving letter to Verissimo

Tino’s was a gesture that he left Carolyn without words. An unforgettable moment for her who did not expect such beautiful and meaningful words. The choreographer has been continuing her fight against cancer for many years now, always proving to be determined and strong as a warrior.

Smith has always tried to give courage to thousands of women in the same situation as him but in Verissimo’s study, he received a moving and unexpected love letter. “My love you know how difficult it is for me to publicly express my feelings but today I want to say thank you to always be there for me and for our family, for your sensitivity, for your love Everything and everyone” says her husband.

“Thank you for never complaining even when you suffer, especially because you do it above all so as not to worry me, thank you for always smiling and positive whatever happens, thank you for all the work you do despite your health problems “

Finally, Tino concludes by stating: “You are special but now calm down because we cannot save the world alone. I have the profound certainty that you are a beacon, an intense light for me, an inexhaustible source of energy and love. You are the most precious gift I’ve ever received, I love you“.