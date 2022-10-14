Market | Terveystalo’s share collapsed by almost 15 percent – this is how the market reacted to the profit warnings at the end of the week

UPM, Kone, Terveystalo and Vaisala have issued profit warnings during Thursday and Friday. HS listed the stock market reactions of the companies’ shares.

Thursday and on Friday we have seen a real flurry of profit warnings. The avalanche of warnings started on Thursday, when the forest company UPM announced that it would make a record third quarter result.

In its positive earnings warning, the company said that its comparable operating profit in July–September improved by 84 percent to 779 million euros from 424 million euros a year ago.

On Friday, UPM’s share was the most traded on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. It finally rose by 5.68 percent during the trading day.

Elevators and Kone, which manufactures escalators, said on Friday morning that it was calculating its outlook for this year’s turnover and adjusted turnover.

According to Kone, the profit warning is due to the deterioration of the market environment in China. According to Kone, China’s liquidity restrictions had a significant impact on construction activity. In addition, restrictions related to the coronavirus increase uncertainty.

Slower development at construction sites is also expected in Europe and North America, which will reduce deliveries of new equipment at the end of the year.

Investors were not alarmed by Kone’s earnings warning, as the share price rose by 2.33 percent on Friday.

Terveystalo the stock, on the other hand, collapsed after the earnings warning. The company said on Friday morning that its turnover will increase from 273 million euros in the third quarter of last year to around 276 million euros. At the same time, the company’s operating profit before amortization of intangible assets, or ebita, will tentatively decrease from last year’s 31 million euros to approximately 13 million euros.

According to Terveystalo, the result is also weakened by a one-time write-down of around 29 million euros to other intangible assets.

Investors took the profit warning with aplomb and the company’s stock fell by around 11.4 percent after the first hour of the trading day. At the end of the trading day, the company’s share price was down by as much as 14.71 percent.

Measuring device manufacturer Vaisala, on the other hand, reported improved prospects. The listed company raised its forecast for the development of turnover and operating profit in 2022.

Vaisala estimates the turnover for 2022 to be 500–520 million euros and the operating result to be 62–72 million euros. In the guidelines published in July, the company estimates that this year’s turnover will be 465–495 million euros and the operating result will be 55–70 million euros.

The company’s share rose by 4.48 percent during the trading day.

Helsinki’s listed companies will start publishing their interim reports during the next week.